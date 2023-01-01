2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 0 0 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10044720

10044720 Stock #: M-2223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M-2223

Mileage 71,003 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player SiriusXM Radio Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.