2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,003 KM

Details

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Heated Seats R.Starter Rear Cam Bluetooth

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Heated Seats R.Starter Rear Cam Bluetooth

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044720
  • Stock #: M-2223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-2223
  • Mileage 71,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 71003 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand. The car has a lot of features Like, Remote Starter, Rear Cam,

Leather, Power side doors & tailgate, Bluetooth, Stow'N Go Seats

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are Not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

