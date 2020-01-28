Menu
2019 Ford Escape

SEL Panoramic Sunroof R. Cam Heated Seats Certi*

2019 Ford Escape

SEL Panoramic Sunroof R. Cam Heated Seats Certi*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,930KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599573
  • Stock #: M-1951
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

MANAF AUTO SALES INC


UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC


New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle / 


Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just 


Like Brand New Comes Certified. Car has lots of features like Heat 


Seats, Rear Camera, Sunroof and much more. Car history will be 


provided at our dealership. Administration fee, HST and Licensing are not included


in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car. 


Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.



FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED* 


FINANCING AVAILABLE* 


WARRANTY AVAILABLE * 


Manaf Auto Sales Inc. 


555 North Rivermede Rd. 


Concord, ON L4K 4G8 


For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680 


Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com 


Thank You. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

