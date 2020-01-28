2019 Ford Escape

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
MANAF AUTO SALES INC
UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC
New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle /
Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just
Like Brand New Comes Certified. Car has lots of features like Heat
Seats, Rear Camera, Sunroof and much more. Car history will be
provided at our dealership. Administration fee, HST and Licensing are not included
in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.
FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8