2019 Ford Escape
CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8871962
- VIN: 1FMCU9GDXKUC12541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019FORD ESCAPE SE ECOBOOSTAWD. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS. FACTORY REMOTE STARTER.BLUETOOTH. ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT. USB. REAR AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. ONLY 121,000KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $22,745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***
**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
SKYLINE AUTO
3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8
PH: 647-333-7730
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Vehicle Features
