2019 Ford Escape

$22,745 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8871962

8871962 VIN: 1FMCU9GDXKUC12541

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio 4x4 Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

