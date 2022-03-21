Menu
2019 Ford Escape

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,745

+ tax & licensing
$22,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

2019 Ford Escape

CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,745

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8871962
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXKUC12541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019FORD ESCAPE SE ECOBOOSTAWD. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS. FACTORY REMOTE STARTER.BLUETOOTH. ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT. USB. REAR AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. ONLY 121,000KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $22,745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO



3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8



PH: 647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

