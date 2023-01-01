Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>INCOMING UNIT</p>

2019 Ford F-150

246,030 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

  1. 1700514639
  2. 1700514255
  3. 1700514639
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
246,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EBXKFB06542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,030 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT ECOBOOST for sale in Concord, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ECOBOOST 283,687 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 246,030 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 MINI Cooper 2DR CPE S for sale in Concord, ON
2007 MINI Cooper 2DR CPE S 235,155 KM SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150