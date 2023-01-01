$36,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 5 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9583411

9583411 Stock #: 1245T

1245T VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KFB31122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,593 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Interior Trip Odometer Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Removable tailgate Variable intermittent front wipers Active grille shutters Black window trim Mechanical Tow/Haul Mode Front Tow Hooks Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Powertrain engine hour meter Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Oil Pressure Gauge Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist trailer stability control Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front struts Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Automatic hazard warning lights Capless fuel filler system FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR 4-PIN TRAILER WIRING MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM DIAMETER 36 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR REAR SOLAR-TINTED GLASS AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE 1.34 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS 17 STEERING RATIO 200 AMPS ALTERNATOR FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING .98 REAR BRAKE WIDTH VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM TIE-DOWN ANCHORS PICKUP BED CARGO MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.