2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
103,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9583411
- Stock #: 1245T
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KFB31122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,593 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident as per Carfax.
Comes with 90 day powertrain warranty. Extended warranty available. No accidents as per Carfax.
Accessories available at request. This vehicle comes Fully Certified AT NO CHARGE and detailed with 90 day power train warranty. H.S.T. & licensing extra .FINANCING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy of all information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please let us know if any information is in question with us at Prime Mark Auto. The pictures provided are of a rendered portrayal of the vehicle. Please inquire with Prime Mark Auto. Price plus HST and license registration.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Daytime Running Lights
Removable tailgate
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Black window trim
Tow/Haul Mode
Front Tow Hooks
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
engine hour meter
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Capless fuel filler system
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
DIAMETER 36 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
REAR SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
1.34 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS
17 STEERING RATIO
200 AMPS ALTERNATOR
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
.98 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
TIE-DOWN ANCHORS PICKUP BED CARGO MANAGEMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4