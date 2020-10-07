Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

8,300 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Performance Pack 2

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Performance Pack 2

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5951613
  • Stock #: VF4526
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF0K5164526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 8,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mustang GT - PP2 Performance Package 2 - NO ACCIDENTS - LIKE NEW CONDITION - Not Being Built Anymore

CERAMIC PRO - Silver Package

CERAMIC PRO - KAVACA PPF Front End 

Roush Cold Air Intake

FORD Racing  Shelby Springs

FORD Racing X pipe

Magnaride Suspension

Quad Tip - With Active Exhaust

Recaro Seats 

305/35R 19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 

Dual Climate Control

 

*INCOMING UNIT - PICTURES are for REPRESENTATION ONLY

Financing is available, starting as low as 4.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals.Warranty is available starting as low as $300. Coverage from reputable companies which are backed by large insurance companies. Pick and choose your coverage that suits your needs. From 6 months up to 5 years of coverage!

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence ! & Registered OMVIC Dealer. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing.Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable).  Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

