2019 Ford Mustang

4,598 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

BULLITT

2019 Ford Mustang

BULLITT

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4,598KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8644751
  • VIN: 1FA6P8K06K5504792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Highland Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,598 KM

Vehicle Description

  The Bullitt gets a higher top speed than the Mustang GT, hitting 163 mph instead of 155.

 The Bullitt has a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 that produces 480 horsepower and enough exhaust noise to rouse the peacefully interred. It only — only –comes with a six-speed manual transmission. The retro appearance pares down some of the model’s extraneous styling elements, reducing it to what may be the best-looking Mustang on sale.

#stopbygnl you deserve it 

905 738 3800 x 6343 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

