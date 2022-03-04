$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
BULLITT
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8644751
- VIN: 1FA6P8K06K5504792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Highland Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,598 KM
Vehicle Description
The Bullitt gets a higher top speed than the Mustang GT, hitting 163 mph instead of 155.
The Bullitt has a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 that produces 480 horsepower and enough exhaust noise to rouse the peacefully interred. It only — only –comes with a six-speed manual transmission. The retro appearance pares down some of the model’s extraneous styling elements, reducing it to what may be the best-looking Mustang on sale.
905 738 3800 x 6343
Vehicle Features
