2019 Honda Accord

67,834 KM

Details Description

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport I LEATHER I SUNROOF I OFF-LEASE

2019 Honda Accord

Sport I LEATHER I SUNROOF I OFF-LEASE

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

67,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9452533
  • Stock #: 70D01-801634
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F36KA801634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,834 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT PACKAGE - BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY - OFF LEASE - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS ( O.A.C. ) - Special Financing Only Price $27,950 Cash Price may differ, call for more details/ LEATHER CLOTH COMBO / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED AND POWER SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / REAR CAMERA / COLLISION ASSIST / ALLOY WHEEL / XENON LIGHTS /Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________


NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________


Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client
care package
_________________________________________________________________________


Financing Starts From theLowest
Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our
financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit
********** for application
_________________________________________________________________________


We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us
to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.


_________________________________________________________________________


As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore,
this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The
certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for
only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in
great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to
test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

