2019 Honda Civic

22,470 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8335527
  • Stock #: 1183
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77KH025477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1183
  • Mileage 22,470 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda EX is FULL of features and in PERFECT like New condition inside and out. Come see and test drive this Beauty!!!
NO accidents as per Carfax.
Low kilometers As per our trademark here at Prime Mark Auto.
Comes with 90 day powertrain warranty. extended Warranty available.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
This vehicle comes Fully Certified. H.S.T. & licensing extra.

CARFAX available for FREE, request by message and we will send it right away.

Call us 905-760-1909
416-829-9365
416-771-6739
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle-No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy of all information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please let us know if any information is in question with us at Prime Mark Auto. Please inquire with Prime Mark Auto. Price plus HST and license registration.

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

