2019 Hyundai Elantra

$20,880 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8528813

8528813 Stock #: 50D01-335910

50D01-335910 VIN: KMHD84LF9KU335910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 101,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.