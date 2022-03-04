$20,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,880
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
905-597-7879
2019 Hyundai Elantra
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Limited I LEATHER I SUNROOF I NAVIGATION
Location
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
905-597-7879
$20,880
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8528813
- Stock #: 50D01-335910
- VIN: KMHD84LF9KU335910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
_________________________________________________________________________
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2