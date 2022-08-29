Menu
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

47,607 KM

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Essential Hybrid Rear Cam Heated Seats Apple Auto

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

47,607KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117100
  • Stock #: M-2212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, Only 47607 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new comes certified. The car has a lot of features Like,

Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Apple & Android Auto and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

Not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test

Drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

