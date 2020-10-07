Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

49,707 KM

$20,588

+ tax & licensing
Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Preferred AWD R.Cam Heated Seats Lane Assist Cert*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,707KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5852664
  • Stock #: M-2035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,707 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC 

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 49707 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and

 

Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of

 

features Like Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Lane keep Assist, Blind spot detection 

 

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price. Please call us and book

 

your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

