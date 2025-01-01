Menu
2016 INFINITI QX60 AWD HEATED STEERING.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 165032 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FOR $17,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.

2019 Infiniti QX60

165,000 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60

AWD | SUNROOF | 7 PASSENGER | HEATED STEERING/SEATS |REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER

12847316

2019 Infiniti QX60

AWD | SUNROOF | 7 PASSENGER | HEATED STEERING/SEATS |REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM1KC530660

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

2016 INFINITI QX60 AWD HEATED STEERING.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 165032 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FOR $17,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 


WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.


As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.


Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
5.250 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
SPORT
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Clock and Voice Activation
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping
715 kgs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
