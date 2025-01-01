$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60
AWD | SUNROOF | 7 PASSENGER | HEATED STEERING/SEATS |REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER
2019 Infiniti QX60
AWD | SUNROOF | 7 PASSENGER | HEATED STEERING/SEATS |REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
"AWD |CLIMATE CONTROL| 7 PASSENGER | SUNROOF |REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER"
2016 INFINITI QX60 AWD HEATED STEERING.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 165032 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FOR $17,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Skyline Auto
Email Skyline Auto
Skyline Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-724-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-866-724-3388