2019 Jeep Wrangler

$25,745+ tax & licensing
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,130 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE|ONE OWNER|ALLOYS|BACKUP CAMERA
2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SPORT. CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 172130 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
Vehicle Features
1-866-724-3388