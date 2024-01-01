Menu
2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SPORT. CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 172130 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

172,130 KM

$25,745

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4x4 | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | HARD TOP | BACKUP CAMERA

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4x4 | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | HARD TOP | BACKUP CAMERA

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$25,745

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,130KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG2KW602396

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,130 KM

ACCIDENT FREE|ONE OWNER|ALLOYS|BACKUP CAMERA


2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SPORT. CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS.  VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 172130 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual 1st Row Windows
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Clock

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Voice Activation
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Tires: 245/75R17 All Season
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

GVWR: 2
404 kgs (5
300 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Carpet And Rubber Mat

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
2019 Jeep Wrangler