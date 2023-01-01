Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

165,218 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED SVR|PANORAMIC|AIR SUSPENSION

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED SVR|PANORAMIC|AIR SUSPENSION

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,218KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546938
  • Stock #: 841154
  • VIN: SALWZ2SE8KA8

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Ultra Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,218 KM

Vehicle Description

"V8 SUPERCHARGED SVR|PANORAMIC|AIR SUSPENSION"

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR AWD.SUPERCHARGED.PANORAMIC SUNROOF.ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT SESORS. COLLISSION WARNING. AIR SUSPENSION. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 165218 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $64,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (575 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert
000 kgs (6
615 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

