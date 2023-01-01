2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$64,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 2 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546938

10546938 Stock #: 841154

841154 VIN: SALWZ2SE8KA8

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Metallic Ultra Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,218 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs 3.31 AXLE RATIO Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Rear Locking Differential Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 104 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (575 HP) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features GVWR: 3 Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Aluminum Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert 000 kgs (6 615 lbs)

