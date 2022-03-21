2019 Lexus RX 450h

$65,495 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8680205

8680205 Stock #: 70M02-116984

70M02-116984 VIN: 2T2BGMCA9KC116984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 46,395 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.