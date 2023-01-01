$34,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
905-597-7879
2019 Lexus UX
2019 Lexus UX
250H SUNROOF I WHITE LEATHER
Location
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
905-597-7879
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
82,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10418940
- Stock #: 100M09-002066
- VIN: JTHU9JBH8K2002066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
_________________________________________________________________________
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? visit us TOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $795.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing starts from the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months term*, conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate will depend on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. We are a proud partner with major Canadian banks (National Bank, TD Canada Trust, CIBC, Dejardins, RBC and multiple sub-prime lenders). Finance processing fee averages 6 dollars bi-weekly on 84 months term and the exact amount will depend on the deal presentation, amortization, credit strength and difficulty of submission. For more information about our financing process please contact us directly.
_________________________________________________________________________
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in the same condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $795.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2