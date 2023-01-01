Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

82,720 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT I LEATHER I SUNROOF I CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT I LEATHER I SUNROOF I CARPLAY

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

  1. 9649828
  2. 9649828
  3. 9649828
  4. 9649828
  5. 9649828
  6. 9649828
  7. 9649828
  8. 9649828
  9. 9649828
  10. 9649828
  11. 9649828
  12. 9649828
  13. 9649828
  14. 9649828
  15. 9649828
  16. 9649828
  17. 9649828
  18. 9649828
  19. 9649828
  20. 9649828
  21. 9649828
  22. 9649828
  23. 9649828
  24. 9649828
  25. 9649828
  26. 9649828
  27. 9649828
  28. 9649828
  29. 9649828
  30. 9649828
  31. 9649828
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9649828
  • Stock #: 50D07-006408
  • VIN: JM1BPAMM8K1006408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,720 KM

Vehicle Description

GT HATCH TOP TRIM LEVEL WITH NO ACCIDENTS - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS ( O.A.C. )  - Finance and Save Over $2,500 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $23990, call us for more details / SUNROOF / LEATHER / REAR CAMERA / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / CARPLAY ANDROID NAVIGATION / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / NO ACCIDENTS / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
 
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From the Lowest Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales@torontoautohaus.com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 149,328 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 199,819 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hyb...
 136,861 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory