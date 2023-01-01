2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$23,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 7 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9649828

9649828 Stock #: 50D07-006408

50D07-006408 VIN: JM1BPAMM8K1006408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 82,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.