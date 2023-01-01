Menu
2019 Nissan Leaf

58,179 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

SL I NO ACCIDENTS I TOP TRIM LEVEL

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

58,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10537773
  • Stock #: 50M10-777838
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CPXKC777838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,179 KM

Vehicle Description

SL TOP TRIM LEVEL PACKAGE - HARD TO FIND - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS ( O.A.C. ) - Finance and Save Over $3,500 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $23,980 call us for more details /  LEATHER / NAVIGATION / HEATED AND POWER SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / REAR CAMERA / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION ASSIST / BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY /Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $795.00
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client
care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. We are a proud partner with major Canadian banks (National Bank, TD Canada Trust, CIBC, Dejardins, RBC and multiple sub-prime lenders). Finance processing fee averages 6 dollars bi weekly on 84 months term and the exact amount will depend on the deal presentation, amortization, credit strength and difficulty of submission. For more information about our financing process please contact us directly.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us
to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore,
this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The
certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for
only $795.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in
great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to
test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

