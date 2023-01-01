2019 Nissan Leaf

$26,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9902498

9902498 Stock #: 50M10-411410

50M10-411410 VIN: 1N4AZ1CPXKC411410

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 48,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.