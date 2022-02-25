Menu
2019 RAM 1500

128,767 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn ONE OWNER|BIG HORN/LONE STAR|CERTIFIED

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn ONE OWNER|BIG HORN/LONE STAR|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8410593
  • VIN: 1C6SRFMT9KN501116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 128,767 KM

Vehicle Description

 “APPLE CARPLAY|BLIND SPOT MONITOR”



2019 DODGE RAM 1500 BIG HORN/LONE STAR. CREW CAB. 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS. 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER ENGINE. PUSH START. REMOTE STARTER. 8.4” TOUCH SCREEN. BLIND SPOT/CROSS TRAFFIC PATH DETECTION. 7 PIN WIRING HARNESS. PARKVIEW REAR CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT.  KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 128767 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $44995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

 SKYLINE AUTO                                                             3232 STEELES AVE W,                                                 VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730 



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

