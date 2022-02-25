$44,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn ONE OWNER|BIG HORN/LONE STAR|CERTIFIED
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
- Listing ID: 8410593
- VIN: 1C6SRFMT9KN501116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,767 KM
Vehicle Description
“APPLE CARPLAY|BLIND SPOT MONITOR”
2019 DODGE RAM 1500 BIG HORN/LONE STAR. CREW CAB. 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS. 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER ENGINE. PUSH START. REMOTE STARTER. 8.4” TOUCH SCREEN. BLIND SPOT/CROSS TRAFFIC PATH DETECTION. 7 PIN WIRING HARNESS. PARKVIEW REAR CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 128767 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $44995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730
Vehicle Features
