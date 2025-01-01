$60,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model X
P100D
2019 Tesla Model X
P100D
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$60,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJXCBE42KF155570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,994 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TO 2024 AVAILBLE! LARGEST SELECTION OF MODEL X'S / INDOOR SHOW ROOM!
Introducing the 2019 Tesla Model X Performance a rare and electrifying all-wheel-drive SUV that blends extraordinary power with cutting-edge technology. With over 600 horsepower and a 0-100 km/h time of around 2.9 seconds, this high-performance model offers incredible acceleration and handling. Featuring Tesla's sleek design, a spacious interior, and advanced features, the 2019 Model X Performance delivers the ultimate combination of luxury and extreme performance. Don t miss the chance to own this rare, high-powered electric vehicle!
OPTIONS AND SPECS
-RED MULTI-COAT EXTERIOR
-BLACK INTERIOR
-6 PASSENGER
-CARBON FIBER INTERIOR ACCENTS
-OVER 600 HORSEPOWER
-PERFORMANCE MODEL ( RARE )
-20 INCH SLIPSTREAM WHEELS
-HEATED SEATS FRONT,MIDDLE,REAR
-COOLING SEATS FRONT
-ROUND STEERING WHEEL
-AUTOPILOT
-FULL SELF DRIVING ( INCLUDED )
-8 YEAR / 240,000 KM BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY WHICHEVER COMES FIRST ( TESLA )
-( MUCH MORE )
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Exterior
Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Leatherette dash trim
HARD CARGO COVER
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
9.73 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
3-point front seatbelts
FM Radio
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Painted brake calipers
Rear struts
Lane deviation sensors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
11 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
WING REAR SPOILER
ALLOY FOOT PEDAL TRIM
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FIXED GLASS REAR MOONROOF / SUNROOF
WINDSHIELD SUNSHADE
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
RECEIVER HITCH TRAILER HITCH
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
8 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
TUNEIN INTERNET RADIO APP
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
PERIMETER ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
2.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
560 WATTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
INFRARED-REFLECTING WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITING TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION
TESLA (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
TESLA APP SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
12 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
289 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
$60,888
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Legends
647-930-8180
2019 Tesla Model X