2019 Toyota C-HR

49,896 KM

Details Description

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

XLE I NO ACCIDENTS I OFF LEASE

2019 Toyota C-HR

XLE I NO ACCIDENTS I OFF LEASE

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9998948
  • Stock #: 70M05-075760
  • VIN: NMTKHMBXXKR075760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,896 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS - XLE PACKAGE - OFF LEASE - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Finance and Save Over $3,000 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $27,800 call us for more details / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE / HEATED SEATS / REAR CAMERA / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More Vehicle history with no accidents and one theft claim, fully recovered with no damages to the vehicle.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ?  visit us TOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts the From the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate will depend on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. We are a proud partner with major Canadian banks (National Bank, TD Canada Trust, CIBC, Dejardins, RBC and multiple sub-prime lenders). Finance processing fee averages 6 dollars bi-weekly on 84 months term and the exact amount will depend on the deal presentation, amortization, credit strength and difficulty of submission. For more information about our financing process please contact us directly. _________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-XXXX

905-597-7879

