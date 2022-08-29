$26,980+ tax & licensing
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE SPORT HYBRID I HWY KM I NO ACCIDENTS
Location
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
188,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9195394
- Stock #: 100M10-517558
- VIN: 4T1B21HK7KU517558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 188,320 KM
Vehicle Description
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** or visit TOACARS.ca
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client
care package
Financing Starts From the Lowest
Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our
financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit
********** for application
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us
to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore,
this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The
certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for
only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in
great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to
test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
