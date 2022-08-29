Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

105,915 KM

Details Description

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM I LEATHER I SUNROOF I AWD

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM I LEATHER I SUNROOF I AWD

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

105,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9143434
  • Stock #: 70M10-013237
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV3KW013237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,915 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE PREMIUM TOP TRIM OPTIONS WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE - Special Financing Price Advertised $33,980 or Pay Cash Price $35,900 plus hst and licensing* NAVIGATION via CARPLAY or ANDROID / LEATHER / PREMIUM UPGRADED ALLOY WHEELS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / POWER TAILGATE / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / COMFORT ACCESS / ALLOY WHEELS / REAR CAMERA / HEATED SEATS /Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________


NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL sale @ torontoautohaus .com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________


Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00


- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________


Financing Starts From the Lowest Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit ********** for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________


We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.


_________________________________________________________________________


Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________


As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

