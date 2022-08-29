$33,980 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 9 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9143434

9143434 Stock #: 70M10-013237

70M10-013237 VIN: 2T3R1RFV3KW013237

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 105,915 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.