Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

56,165 KM

Details Description

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRID I NAVI via CARPLAY I BSM I OFF-LEASE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRID I NAVI via CARPLAY I BSM I OFF-LEASE

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 9452524
  2. 9452524
  3. 9452524
  4. 9452524
  5. 9452524
  6. 9452524
  7. 9452524
  8. 9452524
  9. 9452524
  10. 9452524
  11. 9452524
  12. 9452524
  13. 9452524
  14. 9452524
  15. 9452524
  16. 9452524
  17. 9452524
  18. 9452524
  19. 9452524
  20. 9452524
  21. 9452524
Contact Seller

$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

56,165KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9452524
  • Stock #: 70M01-026804
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV9KW026804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,165 KM

Vehicle Description

HAPPY HOLIDAYS SPECIAL PRICING !!! XLE HYBRID WITH SAFETY PACKAGE AND SUNROOF - HIGHWAY MILEAGE - HARD TO FIND - OFF-LEASE - Special Financing Only Price Advertised $40,950 NAVIGATION via ANDROID AND CARPLAY / REAR CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION ASSIST / COMFORT ACCESS / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / BALANCE OF TOYOTA WARRANTY / POWER REAR HATCH / ALL WHEEL DRIVE /Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________


NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________


Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00


- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________


Financing Starts From the Lowest Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit ********** for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________


We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.


_________________________________________________________________________


Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us atsales @ torontoautohaus . comor call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________


As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 67,834 KM
$27,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Rapt...
 99,989 KM
$64,900 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 125,860 KM
$54,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory