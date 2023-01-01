Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,787 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 9 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9685582

9685582 VIN: 2T3BWRFV0KW002392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Reverse Park Assist CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.