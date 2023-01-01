Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

36,995 KM

Details Description Features

$40,787

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,787

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 9685582
  2. 9685582
  3. 9685582
  4. 9685582
  5. 9685582
  6. 9685582
  7. 9685582
  8. 9685582
  9. 9685582
  10. 9685582
  11. 9685582
  12. 9685582
  13. 9685582
  14. 9685582
  15. 9685582
  16. 9685582
  17. 9685582
  18. 9685582
  19. 9685582
  20. 9685582
  21. 9685582
  22. 9685582
  23. 9685582
  24. 9685582
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,787

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685582
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV0KW002392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,995 KM

Vehicle Description

*BLIND SPOT SENSOR|LANE ASSIST**



2019TOYOTA RAV4 LE HYBRID. WINTER TIRES INCLUDED.4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD . KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 36,995 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $40,787.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYWAY AUTO



3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8



PH: 1-647-333-7730





Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2016 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 119,988 KM
$25,987 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 36,995 KM
$40,787 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota 4Runner ...
 270,132 KM
$13,745 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory