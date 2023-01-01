$40,787+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9685582
- VIN: 2T3BWRFV0KW002392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,995 KM
Vehicle Description
*BLIND SPOT SENSOR|LANE ASSIST**
2019TOYOTA RAV4 LE HYBRID. WINTER TIRES INCLUDED.4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD . KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 36,995 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $40,787.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***
**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing.
Vehicle Features
