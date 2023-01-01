Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

74,980 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION R-LINE LOADED

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION R-LINE LOADED

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,980KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031280
  • VIN: 1V2TR2CA2KC529226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

