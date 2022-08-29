2020 Audi Q8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9056713

9056713 VIN: WA1FVAF17LD002949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 37,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.