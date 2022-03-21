2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,488 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 3 1 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8814968

8814968 Stock #: M-2142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,319 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Luggage Rack Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

