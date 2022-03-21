Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

65,319 KM

Details Description Features

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

AWD LT w/2LT Panoramic Roof Navi Remote Starter

AWD LT w/2LT Panoramic Roof Navi Remote Starter

Location

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,488

+ taxes & licensing

65,319KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814968
  • Stock #: M-2142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, only 65319 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like,

Navigation, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Rear Cam, Rear Park Assist

Lane Keep Assist and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test

drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

