2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 1 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8665645

8665645 Stock #: M-2170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 33,197 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.