2020 Chevrolet Malibu

33,197 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Premier w/2LZ Navi Panoramic Roof Rear Cam

Location

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,197 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 33197 KM Canadian

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like

Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like,

Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats,

Front & Rear Park Assist and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test

drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

