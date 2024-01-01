Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 8.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration  charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing. </p><p>All vehicles can be Certified & E-Tested for $799 if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. <strong>This certification package also includes Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing, Carfax Report.  3 months or 3000km  Powertrain Warranty! 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event of it gets stolen ! </strong></p><p><strong>Want more warranty coverage ?  We can set you up with 4 years unlimited km Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS </strong></p><p><strong>The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - <span style=text-decoration-line: underline;>Buy with Confidence</span> </strong></p><p><strong>We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.</strong></p><p><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Appointments are highly recommended </strong></span></em></p><p> </p><p><strong>Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950</strong></p><p> </p><p class=detailsDisclaimer style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 16px; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6); font-family: DDC Heading Font Face, Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-size: 8pt;>Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing. Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. <em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.9); line-height: normal; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 12px;>Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable).  Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts. </span></span></span></span></em><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.9); line-height: normal; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 12px;><em style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: normal; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 12px;>While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc.</span></span></span></span></em></span></span></span></span></em></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2020 Ford F-150

255,806 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

  1. 1721701806
  2. 1721701807
  3. 1721701807
  4. 1721701806
  5. 1721701807
  6. 1721701807
  7. 1721701807
  8. 1721701807
  9. 1721701806
  10. 1721701807
  11. 1721701806
  12. 1721701807
  13. 1721701806
  14. 1721701806
  15. 1721701806
  16. 1721701807
  17. 1721701807
  18. 1721701807
  19. 1721701807
  20. 1721701807
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,806KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E43LFB01531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 8.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration  charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing. 

All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for $799 if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. This certification package also includes Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing, Carfax Report.  3 months or 3000km  Powertrain Warranty! 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event of it gets stolen ! 

Want more warranty coverage ?  We can set you up with 4 years unlimited km Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS 

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.

Appointments are highly recommended 

 

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing. Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable).  Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection

Used 2019 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Ford Mustang GT 69,000 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Concord, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 241,000 KM $4,997 + tax & lic
Used 1989 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible for sale in Concord, ON
1989 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible 73,790 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150