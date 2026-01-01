$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury IVT Carplay Leather Heated seat
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury IVT Carplay Leather Heated seat
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf Auto Sales Inc. UCDA member buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,
only 73,000 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,
Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features
Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection,
Leather seats, Apple car-play &Android Auto
Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $899
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
12545 Coleraine Dr.
Caledon, ON L7E 3B5
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Manaf Auto Sales
Manaf Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-904-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-904-6680