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<p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc. UCDA member buy with confidence</p><p> </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p> </p><p>only 73,000 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,</p><p> </p><p>Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features</p><p> </p><p>Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection,</p><p> </p><p>Leather seats, Apple car-play &Android Auto</p><p> </p><p>Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.</p><p> </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p> </p><p>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p> </p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p> </p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p> </p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p> </p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>12545 Coleraine Dr.</p><p> </p><p>Caledon, ON L7E 3B5</p><p> </p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p> </p><p>Thank You.</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT Carplay Leather Heated seat

Watch This Vehicle
14463058

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT Carplay Leather Heated seat

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf Auto Sales Inc. UCDA member buy with confidence

 

All approved for financing at Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

 

only 73,000 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,

 

Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features

 

Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection,

 

Leather seats, Apple car-play &Android Auto

 

Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

 

Certification is available for $899

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

12545 Coleraine Dr.

 

Caledon, ON L7E 3B5

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2020 Hyundai Elantra