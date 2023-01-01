Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

74,386 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo4X43.6LNavigationRemoteStarter,SunroofR/Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo4X43.6LNavigationRemoteStarter,SunroofR/Cam

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1695340241
  2. 1695340242
  3. 1695340244
  4. 1695340246
  5. 1695340250
  6. 1695340254
  7. 1695340258
  8. 1695340262
  9. 1695340266
  10. 1695340270
  11. 1695340274
  12. 1695340278
  13. 1695340282
  14. 1695340286
  15. 1695340290
  16. 1695340294
  17. 1695340298
  18. 1695340302
  19. 1695340306
  20. 1695340310
  21. 1695340314
  22. 1695340318
  23. 1695340322
  24. 1695340326
  25. 1695340328
  26. 1695340330
  27. 1695340331
  28. 1695340333
  29. 1695340337
  30. 1695340341
  31. 1695340345
  32. 1695340349
  33. 1695340353
  34. 1695340357
  35. 1695340361
  36. 1695340365
  37. 1695340570
  38. 1695340571
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,386KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452792
  • Stock #: M-2303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 74,386 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM)

Condition, runs & drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like,Navigation Remote Starter,Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats,

and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,631 KM
$31,488 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 103,410 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano A...
 55,213 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory