2020 Jeep Wrangler

106,319 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED Sahara 4x4 DIESEL

2020 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED Sahara 4x4 DIESEL

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,319KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c4hjxem7lw299976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,319 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-738-3800

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2020 Jeep Wrangler