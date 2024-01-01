Menu
2020 Kia Soul

59,536 KM

$21,480

+ tax & licensing
Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,480

+ taxes & licensing

59,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lemon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 59536 KM Canadian vehicle/Ontario car, Good condition,

Runs and Drives just like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like

Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

