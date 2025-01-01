$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
EX+ IVT -Ltd Avail-Sunroof Apple carplay Leather
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales
New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,
Only 25,680 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent
Condition, runs & drives like brand new.
The car has a lot of features Like, lane assist,
Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Apple carplay
& Android Auto, Leather Seats and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.
Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $899
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-668
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
