2020 Kia Soul

<p> </p><p>Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales</p><p>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p>Only 25,680 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent</p><p>Condition, runs & drives like brand new.</p><p>The car has a lot of features Like, lane assist,</p><p>Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Apple carplay </p><p>& Android Auto, Leather Seats and much more.</p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.</p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-668</p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p>Thank You.</p>

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!

Watch This Vehicle
Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,680KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,680 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 25,680 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent

Condition, runs & drives like brand new.

The car has a lot of features Like, lane assist,

Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Apple carplay 

& Android Auto, Leather Seats and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $899

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-668

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
