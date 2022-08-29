2020 Lexus NX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,999 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9049663

9049663 VIN: JTJJARDZ5L5015094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

