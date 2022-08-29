$46,999+ tax & licensing
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2020 Lexus NX
NX 300 Auto
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
36,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9049663
- VIN: JTJJARDZ5L5015094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4