2020 Lexus UX

Menu
Account
Sign In
END OF YEAR SALE ON NOW ! - F SPORT 2 WITH RED INTERIOR AND NO ACCIDENTS - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Finance and Save up to $3,000 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $36,490 call us for more details / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / HEADS UP DISPLAY / RED LEATHER / HEATED AND COOLED POWER SEATS / POWER TAILGATE / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More <br> _________________________________________________________________________ <br>   <br> NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ?  visit us  TOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information. <br> _________________________________________________________________________ <br>   <br> Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $795.00 <br> - Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program* <br> - 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage <br> - Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate <br> - Oil Check <br> - Brake Service <br> - Tire Check <br> - Cosmetic Reconditioning* <br> - Carfax Report <br> - Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing <br> - Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request* <br> * Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale <br> * Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package <br> _________________________________________________________________________ <br>   <br> Financing starts from the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months term*, conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate will depend on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. We are a proud partner with major Canadian banks (National Bank, TD Canada Trust, CIBC, Dejardins, RBC and multiple sub-prime lenders). Finance processing fee averages 6 dollars bi-weekly on 84 months term and the exact amount will depend on the deal presentation, amortization, credit strength and difficulty of submission. For more information about our financing process please contact us directly. <br> _________________________________________________________________________ <br>   <br> We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations. <br>   <br> _________________________________________________________________________ <br>   <br> Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in the same condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9 <br> _________________________________________________________________________ <br>   <br> As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $795.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra <br>

2020 Lexus UX

62,965 KM

Details Description

$36,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lexus UX

F Sport 2 i NAVI I RED INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus UX

F Sport 2 i NAVI I RED INTERIOR

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 10738466
  2. 10738466
  3. 10738466
  4. 10738466
  5. 10738466
  6. 10738466
  7. 10738466
  8. 10738466
  9. 10738466
  10. 10738466
  11. 10738466
  12. 10738466
  13. 10738466
  14. 10738466
  15. 10738466
  16. 10738466
  17. 10738466
  18. 10738466
Contact Seller

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,965KM
Used
VIN JTHR9JBH4L2028896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,965 KM

Vehicle Description

END OF YEAR SALE ON NOW ! - F SPORT 2 WITH RED INTERIOR AND NO ACCIDENTS - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Finance and Save up to $3,000 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $36,490 call us for more details / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / HEADS UP DISPLAY / RED LEATHER / HEATED AND COOLED POWER SEATS / POWER TAILGATE / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ?  visit us  TOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $795.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing starts from the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months term*, conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate will depend on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. We are a proud partner with major Canadian banks (National Bank, TD Canada Trust, CIBC, Dejardins, RBC and multiple sub-prime lenders). Finance processing fee averages 6 dollars bi-weekly on 84 months term and the exact amount will depend on the deal presentation, amortization, credit strength and difficulty of submission. For more information about our financing process please contact us directly.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in the same condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $795.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD + I WHITE INTERIOR I NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD + I WHITE INTERIOR I NO ACCIDENTS 41,396 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD + I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD + I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA 47,600 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring I AWD I TOP TRIM for sale in Concord, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring I AWD I TOP TRIM 171,592 KM $20,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus UX