ACCIDENT FREE | PANORAMIC | AMBIENT LIGHTING | 4MATIC | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION

2020 MERCEDES BENZ E350 4MATIC. ACCIDENT FREE.NAVIGATION.HEADS UP DISPLAY.AMBIENT LIGHTING.PANORAMIC SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 96386 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $37,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

96,386 KM

Details Description Features

$37,745

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC - NO ACCIDENTS | HEADSUP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC | AMBIENT LIGHTING

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC - NO ACCIDENTS | HEADSUP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC | AMBIENT LIGHTING

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$37,745

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,386KM
VIN WDDZF8EB9LA704247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,386 KM

Vehicle Description

"ACCIDENT FREE | PANORAMIC | AMBIENT LIGHTING | 4MATIC | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION"

2020 MERCEDES BENZ E350 4MATIC. ACCIDENT FREE.NAVIGATION.HEADS UP DISPLAY.AMBIENT LIGHTING.PANORAMIC SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 96386 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $37,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Mechanical

180 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Engine: 2.0L Turbo Inline 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO start/stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
$37,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class