Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p> </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p> </p><p>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p> </p><p>Only 64,500 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,</p><p> </p><p>Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features</p><p> </p><p>Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection,</p><p> </p><p>Remote-Starter,  Apple car-play &Android Auto</p><p> </p><p>Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.</p><p> </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p> </p><p>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p> </p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p> </p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p> </p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p> </p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p> </p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p> </p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p> </p><p>Thank You.</p>

2020 Nissan Sentra

64,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12574493

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1748472978220
  2. 1748472978770
  3. 1748472979266
  4. 1748472979737
  5. 1748472980195
  6. 1748472980679
  7. 1748472981133
  8. 1748472981620
  9. 1748472982075
  10. 1748472982560
  11. 1748472983035
  12. 1748472983551
  13. 1748472983989
  14. 1748472984498
  15. 1748472984963
  16. 1748472985435
  17. 1748472985883
  18. 1748472986370
  19. 1748472986818
  20. 1748472987286
  21. 1748472987796
  22. 1748472988304
  23. 1748472988769
  24. 1748472989213
  25. 1748472989687
  26. 1748472990155
  27. 1748472990595
  28. 1748472991056
  29. 1748472991536
  30. 1748472992012
  31. 1748472992473
  32. 1748472992910
  33. 1748472993353
  34. 1748472993820
  35. 1748472994268
  36. 1748472994726
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,500 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

 

Only 64,500 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,

 

Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features

 

Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection,

 

Remote-Starter,  Apple car-play &Android Auto

 

Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

 

Certification is available for $899

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Concord, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 86,456 KM $9,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid for sale in Concord, ON
2013 Kia Optima Hybrid 118,661 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2DR STINGRAY CPE W/3LT for sale in Concord, ON
2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2DR STINGRAY CPE W/3LT 9,553 KM $115,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2020 Nissan Sentra