2016 TO 2024 AVAILBLE! LARGEST SELECTION OF MODEL XS / INDOOR SHOW ROOM! 

Introducing the 2020 Tesla Model X the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and innovation. With over 500 horsepower, and a 0-100 km/h time of just around 4.6 seconds, this electric SUV delivers impressive power and efficiency. Whether youre seeking advanced tech or exhilarating acceleration, the 2020 Model X is ready to impress.

OPTIONS AND SPECS 
-UP TO 560 KMS RANGE ( VARIES )
-MODEL X AWD 
-MIDNIGH SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR
-20 INCH CYBERSTREAM WHEELS 
-TOW PACAKGE 
-BLACK INTERIOR 
-6 PASSENGER 
-ROUND STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL 
-RAVEN SUSPENSION 
-AUTO PILOT 
-FSD CAPABILITY 
-HEATED SEATS FRONT MIDDLE AND REAR 
-8 YEAR / 240,000 KMS BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY WHICHEVER COMES FIRST ( TESLA )
-( MUCH MORE )


Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars. 


Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying 


 AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING 
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS 
-TRADE INS 
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED 
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES


LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7


CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0

2020 Tesla Model X

152,283 KM

Details Description Features

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model X

MODEL X

12419250

2020 Tesla Model X

MODEL X

Location

Auto Legends

2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

647-930-8180

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJXCBE24LF297145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,283 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 TO 2024 AVAILBLE! LARGEST SELECTION OF MODEL X'S / INDOOR SHOW ROOM!

Introducing the 2020 Tesla Model X the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and innovation. With over 500 horsepower, and a 0-100 km/h time of just around 4.6 seconds, this electric SUV delivers impressive power and efficiency. Whether you're seeking advanced tech or exhilarating acceleration, the 2020 Model X is ready to impress.

OPTIONS AND SPECS
-UP TO 560 KMS RANGE ( VARIES )
-MODEL X AWD
-MIDNIGH SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR
-20 INCH CYBERSTREAM WHEELS
-TOW PACAKGE
-BLACK INTERIOR
-6 PASSENGER
-ROUND STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-RAVEN SUSPENSION
-AUTO PILOT
-FSD CAPABILITY
-HEATED SEATS FRONT MIDDLE AND REAR
-8 YEAR / 240,000 KMS BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY WHICHEVER COMES FIRST ( TESLA )
-( MUCH MORE )


Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.


Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying


AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES


LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7


CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Leatherette dash trim
HARD CARGO COVER

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
9.73 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
3-point front seatbelts
FM Radio
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Rear struts
Lane deviation sensors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Pedestrian safety sound generation
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
11 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALLOY FOOT PEDAL TRIM
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FIXED GLASS REAR MOONROOF / SUNROOF
WINDSHIELD SUNSHADE
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
RECEIVER HITCH TRAILER HITCH
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
8 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
TUNEIN INTERNET RADIO APP
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
PERIMETER ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
2.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
560 WATTS
FULLY AUTOMATED ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTRO
RECLINING REAR SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
INFRARED-REFLECTING WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITING TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION
TESLA (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
TESLA APP SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
12 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
386 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
487 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
518 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Legends

Auto Legends

2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

647-930-XXXX

647-930-8180

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Legends

647-930-8180

2020 Tesla Model X