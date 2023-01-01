2020 Tesla Model Y

$58,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 7 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10371315

10371315 Stock #: 100M08-029179

100M08-029179 VIN: 5YJYGDEF9LF029179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 100M08-029179

Mileage 108,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.