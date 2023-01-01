2020 Toyota C-HR

$29,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9902501

9902501 Stock #: 70M05-086875

70M05-086875 VIN: JTNKHMBX0L1086875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 15,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.