2020 Toyota Corolla

24,836 KM

Details Description Features

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof R.Cam Wireless Charg. Heated Seats Cer

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof R.Cam Wireless Charg. Heated Seats Cer

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

24,836KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8325612
  Stock #: M-2162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,836 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 24836 KM Canadian

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand

New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like Rear Cam,

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Car play & Android Auto, and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price. Please call us and book

your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

