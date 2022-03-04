Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

14,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

XLE I LEATHER I NAVI I SUNROOF I BSM

2020 Toyota Corolla

XLE I LEATHER I NAVI I SUNROOF I BSM

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8528792
  Stock #: 30M01-222669
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP222669

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE W/ LEATHER SUNROOF AND NAVIGATION - Special Financing Price Advertised $27,900 or Cash Price $28,800 XLE PACKAGE / TOP OF THE LINE / LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / REAR CAMERA / NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COMFORT ACCESS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / HID LIGHTS / ALLOY WHEELS / APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID CONNECTIONS / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

