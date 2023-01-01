Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

43,817 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

LE I LANE DEPART I OFF -LEASE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE I LANE DEPART I OFF -LEASE

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

43,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9902504
  • Stock #: E161C1
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP012507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,817 KM

Vehicle Description

LE PLUS - OFF LEASE - LOW MILEAGE - FACTORY WARRANTY - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS ( O.A.C. ) - Finance and Save Over $2.500 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $23980 call us for more details / REAR CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / COLLISION ASSIST / FACTORY WARRANTY / OFF LEASE/ Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client
care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From the Lowest
Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our
financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit
********** for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us
to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore,
this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The
certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for
only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in
great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to
test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

