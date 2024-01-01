Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Audi A5

63,000 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Audi A5

Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12006427

2021 Audi A5

Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

  1. 1733975575
  2. 1733975575
  3. 1733975575
  4. 1733975575
  5. 1733975575
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUTAAF54MA014919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection

Used 2021 Audi A5 Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro for sale in Concord, ON
2021 Audi A5 Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro 63,000 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 45,500 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 4MATIC for sale in Concord, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 4MATIC 181,272 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2021 Audi A5