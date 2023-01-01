Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

33,354 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr Remote Starter, Rear Cam,

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr Remote Starter, Rear Cam,

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1688840450
  2. 1688840452
  3. 1688840455
  4. 1688840457
  5. 1688840461
  6. 1688840465
  7. 1688840467
  8. 1688840469
  9. 1688840471
  10. 1688840473
  11. 1688840476
  12. 1688840478
  13. 1688840480
  14. 1688840482
  15. 1688840485
  16. 1688840487
  17. 1688840490
  18. 1688840492
  19. 1688840495
  20. 1688840501
  21. 1688840507
  22. 1688840513
  23. 1688840515
  24. 1688840517
  25. 1688840520
  26. 1688840523
  27. 1688840526
  28. 1688840529
  29. 1688840531
  30. 1688840533
  31. 1688840535
  32. 1688840537
  33. 1688840540
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,354KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159509
  • Stock #: M-2354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,354 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 33,357 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM)

Condition, runs and drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like Remote Starter, Rear Cam,

Heated Seats, Rear Park Assist and much more. Car history

Will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2015 Land Rover Rang...
 101,834 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 71,003 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 12,443 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory