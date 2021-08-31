Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

3,761 KM

Details Description Features

$54,588

+ tax & licensing
$54,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT RWD Sunroof Navi R.Cam R.Starter Certified*

2021 Dodge Charger

GT RWD Sunroof Navi R.Cam R.Starter Certified*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,588

+ taxes & licensing

3,761KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7946057
  Stock #: M-2153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,761 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC 

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 3761 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and

 

Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of

 

features Like Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Cam, Remote Starter,  

 

Apple Car play & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Seats 

 

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price. Please call us and book

 

your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

